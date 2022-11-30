Park Seo-joon joins cast of 'The Marvels,' among growing list of Korean talent joining Disney projects

Korean actor Park Seo-joon will star in the upcoming superhero movie “The Marvels” to be released in July 2023.

He joins a growing roster of Korean talent that is joining Disney-backed content and was one of many Korean names dropped Wednesday at a Disney content showcase in Singapore.

Park is known for roles in TV series “What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim” and the 2020 drama “Itaewon Class.” He follows fellow Korean Claudia Kim in 2015’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and Korean American Ma Dong-seok (aka Don Lee) in 2021’s “Eternals” in Marvel-branded content. Earlier this month, “Squid Games” star Lee Jung-jae was announced as joining Star Wars series “The Acolyte,” for Disney +.

Korean stars Jung Hae-in, Ko Kyung-pyo, Kim Hye-jun attended the Singapore event in person. Stars Lee Dong-hwi and Heo Sung-tae and director Kang Yoon-sung, all with upcoming Disney+ show “Big Bet,” put in an appearance. So too did Japanese director Miike Takashi, whose Korean-made series “Connect” Disney+ will upload early next month.

The event saw unveiling of details of one newly-teased Korean show, “Call It Love.” Directed by Lee Kwang-young and starring Kim Young-kwang and Lee Sung-kyung the drama follows a woman whose unfaithful father dies leaving his mistress in charge of the family home. The woman then falls in love with the mistress’s son. It will upload at an unspecified date in 2023.

Disney has announced plans to green-light 50 local shows in the Asia-Pacific region by the end of 2023 and is keen to catch up with Netflix in the scale of its Korean content roster.

Other previously announced Korean shows touted at the Wednesday event included: Drama ‘Moving,” adapted from a Kang Full webtoon; 1990s set crime drama “The Worst of Evil, which is now filming; a second season of variety show “The Zone 2: Survival Mission”; “Soundtrack # 2”; “Shadow Detective” season 2; diversity drama “Race”; “Super Junior: The Last Man Standing”; K-pop touring documentary series “T 127 The Lost Boys”; BTS band member J-Hope in “j-hope Solo Documentary”; and Disney musical “BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star.”