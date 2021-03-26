Politicians, businesses, advocates speak out in virtual #StopAsianHate day

Social media users are showing their support for the Asian American and Pacific Islander community by participating in a virtual day of action.

The campaign, which was organized by the advocacy group Stand With Asians, aims to lobby corporate and political leaders to address the discrimination, inequity and violence faced by Asian Americans, while encouraging members of the community to take a day of rest.

Organizers say they selected March 26 for the day of action because the date marks the anniversary of the Naturalization Act of 1790, which restricted U.S. citizenship by naturalization to white immigrants, a barrier that was not removed for all Asians until 1952.

There are a variety of virtual events happening in association with the campaign across Clubhouse, Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube. Supporters are encouraged to display their acts of solidarity using the #StopAsianHate, #StandWithAsians and #StopAAPIHate hashtags.

Prominent figures in business, entertainment and politics are among those participating in the campaign.

Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., promoted the campaign during an interview on MSNBC and a number of politicians have echoed her sentiments. Additionally, a bipartisan group of 26 governors released a letter expressing solidarity and support for the AAPI community.

This Friday marks the #StopAsianHate virtual day of action and healing, and @RepGraceMeng has been speaking out about Asian American discrimination.



She hopes this day is only the beginning of "important conversations that need to be had."@MSNBC pic.twitter.com/zheaQIKfya — MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle (@RuhleOnMSNBC) March 26, 2021

Today, and everyday, we stand in solidarity, in support, and in shared resolve with the Asian American community.



Hate will not divide our states and our communities, and we condemn all expressions of racism, xenophobia, scapegoating, and anti-Asian sentiment. #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/Bv5ugMkVCp — Governor John Carney (@JohnCarneyDE) March 26, 2021

Asian Americans face slurs in the streets. Elders are being assaulted. We grieve the murder of six women in Atlanta.



Today, join a virtual day of action and healing to #StopAsianHate. https://t.co/pXtrDdbmbn — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 26, 2021

Today is a National Day of Action and Healing. The Asian American community has been terrorized by >3,800 anti-Asian hate crimes and incidents this year. Join me in rejecting bigotry and standing up with our friends & neighbors. Together we can #StopAsianHate — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) March 26, 2021

The Korean American actor Daniel K. Isaac spoke about the stabbing of an Asian American man in New York in a video post reflecting on the rise of anti-Asian hate incidents. Many other members of the entertainment world voiced their support as well.

Over the past year more than 3,800 hate crimes against Asians were reported. 68% were against women. We must #StopAsianHate. RT and go to https://t.co/lFXiGDyqPX for more info. #StopAAPIHate #HateIsAVirus #326DayofAction #UnitedWeStand pic.twitter.com/jRHtdmXvMH — Jon Jon Briones (@JonJonBriones) March 26, 2021

Many corporations and business leaders posted about their commitment to the AAPI community and promoted their plans to help bring change. Warner Media announced that it is partnering with AT&T to give $7 million in contributions to support social justice initiatives for the AAPI community.

WarnerMedia, with @ATT, is committing $7 million to further justice for the AAPI community. Join us in supporting our Asian American neighbors, colleagues, and friends. Text AAPI or AAJC to 20222 to donate $10 and help #StopAsianHate https://t.co/Y8kx35z1gR pic.twitter.com/7nKCa7vQf0 — WarnerMedia (@WarnerMedia) March 26, 2021

Today is the #StopAsianHate virtual Day of Action, & @Verizon is joining people across the country to call for an end to violence & discrimination against Asian communities. Show your support for equity, inclusion & an end to racial violence by taking action - today and every day pic.twitter.com/7NXRV1deCq — Guru Gowrappan (@gurugk) March 26, 2021

In honor of today's Virtual Action and Healing Day, answer the time-honored, love-filled greeting of #HaveYouEatenYet by eating at or getting take-out from your fave AAPI-owned restaurant.



And, post a message of support with #StopAsianHate. — Yie-Hsin Hung (@YieHsin) March 26, 2021

Today, we stand in solidarity with Asian and Asian American communities across the world for a virtual day of action and healing. @yoiamsamyo, thank you for your profound words. We see you and stand with you, and together, we must work to #StopAsianHate. https://t.co/Lwpdtg3E71 — John Foley (@keylargofoley) March 26, 2021

Nonprofit and civil rights groups also participated.

For anyone lost and unsure of how to #StopAsianHate, be sure to join the APALA community and become a member!



APALA is an outspoken champion for #AAPI workers everywhere. Our membership drive ends on April 8th.



Join the movement today: https://t.co/4EZpDTAfWC pic.twitter.com/dz968BvVhc — Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance, AFL-CIO (@APALAnational) March 26, 2021

#AsianAmericans should not live in fear of discrimination, racism, and violence. We must all work together to forthrightly address the history of discrimination against #AsianAmericans and work in solidarity to combat white supremacy in all its forms. #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/EN38L6QT8r — Legal Defense Fund (@NAACP_LDF) March 26, 2021

Today is the National Day of Action & Healing to #StopAsianHate.



✊🏽✊🏼On this Virtual Day of Action, uplift the Asian American community by sharing your commitment to #StopAsianHate. pic.twitter.com/4G8DOTs2zh — Nat'l Urban League (@NatUrbanLeague) March 26, 2021

Many people have decided to show their support by patronizing AAPI-owned businesses, especially restaurants. #HaveYouEatenYet is an offshoot of the campaign that references a greeting and phrase that serves as an expression of love within AAPI families.