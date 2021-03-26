Politicians, businesses, advocates speak out in virtual #StopAsianHate day

Social media users are showing their support for the Asian American and Pacific Islander community by participating in a virtual day of action.
The campaign, which was organized by the advocacy group Stand With Asians, aims to lobby corporate and political leaders to address the discrimination, inequity and violence faced by Asian Americans, while encouraging members of the community to take a day of rest.
Organizers say they selected March 26 for the day of action because the date marks the anniversary of the Naturalization Act of 1790, which restricted U.S. citizenship by naturalization to white immigrants, a barrier that was not removed for all Asians until 1952.
There are a variety of virtual events happening in association with the campaign across Clubhouse, Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube. Supporters are encouraged to display their acts of solidarity using the #StopAsianHate, #StandWithAsians and #StopAAPIHate hashtags.
Prominent figures in business, entertainment and politics are among those participating in the campaign.
Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., promoted the campaign during an interview on MSNBC and a number of politicians have echoed her sentiments. Additionally, a bipartisan group of 26 governors released a letter expressing solidarity and support for the AAPI community.
The Korean American actor Daniel K. Isaac spoke about the stabbing of an Asian American man in New York in a video post reflecting on the rise of anti-Asian hate incidents. Many other members of the entertainment world voiced their support as well.
Many corporations and business leaders posted about their commitment to the AAPI community and promoted their plans to help bring change. Warner Media announced that it is partnering with AT&T to give $7 million in contributions to support social justice initiatives for the AAPI community.
Nonprofit and civil rights groups also participated.
Many people have decided to show their support by patronizing AAPI-owned businesses, especially restaurants. #HaveYouEatenYet is an offshoot of the campaign that references a greeting and phrase that serves as an expression of love within AAPI families.