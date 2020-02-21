Priyanka Chopra to play commune leader Ma Anand Sheela in Amazon Studios drama

The story of Ma Anand Sheela — secretary to Bhagwan Shree of Rajneesh and mastermind behind the largest bioterrorist attack in U.S. history — is almost too bizarre to believe. Two years after her story was thrust into the spotlight by Netflix documentary “Wild Wild Country,” Sheela is once again returning to the screen.
Actress Priyanaka Chopra is slated to star in the new Amazon Studios drama, “Sheela,” which will follow the story of its titular character, according to Deadline.
Chopra, who recently joined the cast of “Matrix 4” and has starred in dozens of roles over the past two decades, will play Sheela.
In an effort to grow the influence of the Rajneesh movement in 1984, Sheela attempted to fill two open seats on the Wasco County Court in Oregon by bussing in hundreds of homeless people and registering them to vote. When that failed, she resorted to infecting salad bars at ten restaurants with salmonella, causing more than 750 people to develop food poisoning.
None of the infected individuals died.
Sheela, who was ultimately convicted of attempted murder and assault and sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, was released on parole after 39 months. She moved to Switzerland after her release, where she was later convicted of conspiring to murder a U.S. federal prosecutor.
The film will be directed by academy award-winning director Barry Levinson, known for his work on acclaimed films like “Rain Man,” “The Natural,” “Good Morning, Vietnam,” and others.
Amazon Studios did not immediately respond to NBC's request for comment.