RedefineAtoZ: AC Dumlao Wants to Help Make Activism Inclusive

NAME: AC Dumlao

AGE: 26

HOMETOWN: Valley Stream, New York

TWITTER: @mxacdumlao / INSTAGRAM: @menswearselfcare / FACEBOOK: Call Me They

How do you introduce yourself?

I’m a queer non-binary first-generation Filipinx-American child of immigrants. I’m also a theatre director and activist, digital advertising manager, fashion blogger, content creator, and intersectional feminist. Oh, also: my name is Angela and I use they/them pronouns!

What inspires you?

I’m inspired by people who are unapologetically themselves in the face of a society that values cis/heteronormativitity. When I saw the #ShePersisted hashtag go viral, I noticed that there were very few trans women and gender non-conforming people being associated with it. Because of that, I created my own image shares featuring people like Laverne Cox, Jennicet Gutiérrez, and Kate Bornstein. They are my inspirations.

What challenges you?

So, I’m an extroverted introvert. Through my work, I’m around other people constantly, and in many ways I thrive off of that connection. At the same time, those interactions can drain my energy and I’ll need time in solitude to “recharge.” The challenge is balancing the two, and remembering to take care of myself, both physically and emotionally.

SEE THE LIST: NBC Asian America Presents: A to Z - The 26 Emerging Voices of 2017

Tell us about the biggest risk you ever took.

That would have to be: coming out to my conservative Catholic Filipino family. It’s been a tough journey, but today they fully embrace me and my partner. I know that this isn’t the experience for all LGBTQIA+ Asian Americans, so I consider myself lucky and hope by being visible, I can help others.