RedefineAtoZ: Auli'i Cravalho, the Voice of Moana, Is a Star On the Rise

NAME: Auli'i Cravalho

AGE: 16

HOMETOWN: Kohala, Hawai'i

TWITTER: @auliicravalho / INSTAGRAM: @auliicravalho / FACEBOOK: @auliicravalho / SNAPCHAT: aulii.c

How do you introduce yourself?

Hi! I'm Auli'i (OW-LE-EE) :)

What inspires you?

So many things inspire me; my family, my accomplishments, and all the things I hope to accomplish. Every day, I find new things and new people who inspire me in different ways.

What challenges you?

Hahaha, being a teenager. It's a challenge we all go through.

Tell us about the biggest risk you ever took.

Auditioning for "Moana" is the biggest risk I have ever taken. It was the first time I had auditioned on tape, first time I had ever seen a casting agent — a lot of firsts. And that big risk became the blessing and journey of a lifetime.

What are you reading/watching/listening to these days?

I'm currently reading "The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao" by Junot DÍaz, and I have recently been listening to a lot of French artists: Stromae, Indila, and Cœur de Pirate.

If you weren’t doing what you’re doing now, what job would you want to have?

I wouldn't mind being a full time high school student LOL.

What’s your motto?

Breathe, and be grateful.

I celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month because...

...I am a proud young woman of Pacific heritage! In all that I do, I carry my culture and heritage with me, and this month I'm grateful there is somewhat of a spotlight to show just how proud I am to carry it.