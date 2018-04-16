Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

#RedefineAtoZ: Auli'i Cravalho, the Voice of Moana, Is a Star On the Rise

Auli'i Cravalho made her film debut as the voice of Moana in Disney's "Moana."Paulo Chun / NBC News

NAME: Auli'i Cravalho

AGE: 16

HOMETOWN: Kohala, Hawai'i

TWITTER: @auliicravalho / INSTAGRAM: @auliicravalho / FACEBOOK: @auliicravalho / SNAPCHAT: aulii.c

How do you introduce yourself?

Hi! I'm Auli'i (OW-LE-EE) :)

What inspires you?

So many things inspire me; my family, my accomplishments, and all the things I hope to accomplish. Every day, I find new things and new people who inspire me in different ways.

What challenges you?

Hahaha, being a teenager. It's a challenge we all go through.

Tell us about the biggest risk you ever took.

Auditioning for "Moana" is the biggest risk I have ever taken. It was the first time I had auditioned on tape, first time I had ever seen a casting agent — a lot of firsts. And that big risk became the blessing and journey of a lifetime.

SEE THE LIST: NBC Asian America Presents: A to Z - The 26 Emerging Voices of 2017

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQ_S5ushokZ

What are you reading/watching/listening to these days?

I'm currently reading "The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao" by Junot DÍaz, and I have recently been listening to a lot of French artists: Stromae, Indila, and Cœur de Pirate.

If you weren’t doing what you’re doing now, what job would you want to have?

I wouldn't mind being a full time high school student LOL.

What’s your motto?

Breathe, and be grateful.

I celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month because...

...I am a proud young woman of Pacific heritage! In all that I do, I carry my culture and heritage with me, and this month I'm grateful there is somewhat of a spotlight to show just how proud I am to carry it.

NBC Asian America Presents: A to Z (2017)

03:46

Follow NBC Asian America on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tumblr.

MORE FROM news

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend nbcnews.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.