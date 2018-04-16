Subscribe to Breaking News emails

#RedefineAtoZ: Chloe Kim, the Snowboarder with Olympic Goals In Sight

Gold medalist Chloe Kim celebrates with fans after her second run during the Women's Snowboarding Superpipe on the final day of the Aspen X Games Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, at Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen, Colo. Kim won the gold medal.Liz Copan / AP

NAME: Chloe Kim

AGE: 17

HOMETOWN: Torrance, CA

TWITTER: @chloekimsnow / INSTAGRAM: @chloekimsnow

How do you introduce yourself?

Hi, I’m Chloe Kim!

What inspires you?

My biggest inspiration is pretty much all the men/women pushing and progressing the sport (snowboarding).

What challenges you?

A big challenge for me is my physical health. It is important for me to stay healthy, try not to push myself too hard or injure myself when I am competing or just practicing.

Tell us about the biggest risk you ever took.

Every time I try to learn a new trick it is really risky.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BROqiq3FVEd

What are you reading/watching/listening to these days?

I am reading a book on Greek mythology which is something I am really into these days. I’ve been binging through "Grey’s Anatomy" on Netflix and I am constantly listening to a variety of different music.

If you weren’t doing what you’re doing now, what job would you want to have?

I am not really sure. I would probably just be in a normal high school at this point. I will be graduating high school this year and applying for college. I am not 100% sure what it is I want to do yet.

What’s your motto?

Always remember to have fun.

I celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month because…

...I am proud of who I am and where I came from.

