RedefineAtoZ: Deepica Mutyala, the YouTube Beauty Guru Who's Forging New Paths

What challenges you?

For me, the biggest challenge is always wanting more. I never take the time to celebrate wins or slow down. I’m constantly thinking about what else I could be doing to grow my business. I want to do so much and I have so many goals but the problem I’m realizing is that if you take on too much you’re not giving 100% to anything. I’m learning to say no to projects so I can really give all of my efforts into the ones I commit to.

Another big challenge for me was going from working in a large office with 100+ people I loved to working for myself. I’m an extrovert - I thrive on other people’s energy and it makes me work harder. Building structure for yourself and a routine to me has been the biggest challenge as an entrepreneur but one that I’ve finally been able to get my head around and tackle!

Tell us about the biggest risk you ever took.

I quit my job the day I got an email from the TODAY Show to come on. It was after my second video I had ever filmed went viral and I just felt like I was looking for a sign to take the dive into this world full time - that was my sign. I could have had my viral moment be a fun 15 minutes of fame or I could take it and turn it into my dream career. I just never wanted to look back and think “what if."

What are you reading/watching/listening to these days?

I’ve always been someone who loved reading books written by other female entrepreneurs. I just ordered Lilly Singh’s book “How To Be a Bawse” and am excited to read that!

If you weren’t doing what you’re doing now, what job would you want to have?

I would hope it would still be something that wasn’t considered a traditional norm e.g doctor, lawyer, engineer (sorry dad). Truthfully, as long as it was a profession that allowed me to inspire others, I would be happy.

What’s your motto?

Be bold - it’s both my life and beauty motto. I have a neon light up sign over my bed that says this as a daily reminder.

I celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month because…

...the beauty of my culture is beyond skin deep. I spent my whole childhood trying to be someone I wasn’t and I am now more proud than ever of where I came from. It’s important to me that young women growing up today embrace their roots and also realize that it’s their individuality that makes them unique and that’s beautiful. I am honored to be part of a cultural group who is doing so much to change a space that needs evolution and will celebrate Asian Americans this month and beyond.

