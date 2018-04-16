RedefineAtoZ: Fatimah Asghar Is Using Her Voice to Challenge Narratives

NAME: Fatimah Asghar

AGE: 27

HOMETOWN: Cambridge, Massachusetts, but I haven't lived there since I was a kid. Right now I'm between Michigan for school and Chicago, Illinois

TWITTER: @asgharthegrouch

NBC Asian America asked celebrities and industry leaders to nominate individuals for our inaugural list, and Fatimah Asghar was nominated by Grammy-nominated musician Hollis Wong-Wear: "Whether through her poignant poetry - by turns stark and surreal - or through conceiving a world on the screen where queer women of color unapologetically take center stage, Fatimah uses her craft for both resistance and re-imagination, and is damn good at what she does. Her voice is an essential force in a time of real fear and uncertainty, and her work has already impacted, affirmed and inspired so many, that I look forward to her amplification worldwide."

How do you introduce yourself?

Hi, my name is Fatimah, but people who love me call me Fati.

What inspires you?

A lot of my peers and the Chicago artistic scene in general. There's so much really innovative and inspiring art, and the city grinds in a way that I love. It also kind of constantly pushes me to think more about myself and who I am, which is really great. I'm also constantly inspired by Chicago activists and all the work that so many organizations — like Assata's Daughters, Young Chicago Authors, and BYP 100 do.

What challenges you?

There are a lot of challenges living in America as a Muslim, South Asian, queer woman. There feels like there's always constantly attacks on the humanity of marginalized folks. I think that feels like a real challenge.

Tell us about the biggest risk you ever took.

Deciding that I was going to pursue art as a career rather than a more traditional day job. That was hard because in a lot of ways it was entering a life of uncertainty. As a freelance artist you don't always know when/how you'll be making money. But I am really glad that I did it.

What are you reading/watching/listening to these days?

I just finished reading Morgan Parker's "There Are More Beautiful Things Than Beyonce" and Safia Elhillo's "The January Children," which are both incredible books. I also love Frank Ocean's new song "Chanel." And I'm loving watching "Legion."

If you weren’t doing what you’re doing now, what job would you want to have?

I think scientists are really cool, I really admire them. Especially scientists that fight for the environment. I have a lot of respect for those folks. I think it would also be cool to be a farmer. I think one day I'd love to really learn how to care for the earth, and have a little commune where we could live off the food we grow.