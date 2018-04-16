RedefineAtoZ: Justin Chon, Inspired by Films, Is Unafraid to Create

NAME: Justin Chon

AGE: 35

HOMETOWN: Irvine, California

TWITTER: @justinchon / INSTAGRAM: @justinchon / FACEBOOK: Justin Chon

How do you introduce yourself?

I introduce myself as follows: "Hey, I'm Justin Chon. I love film."

What inspires you?

Films inspire me. I love to watch films constantly. Sitting in a room with strangers while we all laugh and cry watching people make believe is exciting for me.

Also, strangers who are unashamed to be themselves because I strive to be one of them.

What challenges you?

Understanding and being OK with other's opinions truly challenges me.

Tell us about the biggest risk you ever took.

Bungee jumping off a tower at 3 a.m. drunk in Pusan, Korea, with frayed rope was pretty risky. Choosing acting as a profession was also a risk.

What are you reading/watching/listening to these days?

Reading: "Counting by 7s"

Re-watching: "Twin Peaks"

Listening: Amazing auditions on YouTube of "The Voice"

If you weren't doing what you're doing now, what job would you want to have?

There's nothing else I'd rather be doing.

What's your motto?

F**k fear. Create.

I celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month because...

...we must be acknowledged as contributors to the American experience.