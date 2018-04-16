RedefineAtoZ: Phillipa Soo, the 'Hamilton' and 'Amelie' Star Is Making Broadway Her Home

NAME: Phillipa Soo

AGE: 26

HOMETOWN: Chicago

TWITTER: @Phillipasoo / INSTAGRAM: @phillipasoo

NBC Asian America asked celebrities and industry leaders to nominate individuals for our inaugural list, and Phillipa Soo was nominated by celebrity fashion designer Prabal Gurung: "Phillipa is a tremendous stage talent, and was a brilliant trailblazer in 'Hamilton.'"

How do you introduce yourself?

I'm Phillipa Soo, I'm an actor and I love food.

What inspires you?

I'm inspired by people and their stories...by nature, music...by my loved ones.

What challenges you?

I have a horrible habit of being too hard on myself. I always try to remind myself to let go of my anxiety. Am I doing this right? Am I doing my best? Life isn't perfect, any failures you have are actually learning moments. They teach us how to grow and evolve.

SEE THE LIST: NBC Asian America Presents: A to Z - The 26 Emerging Voices of 2017

Tell us about the biggest risk you ever took.

I came to New York City at the age of 18 with two suitcases. At the time I didn't think of it as a risk, but now that I look back on that moment I'm so amazed at my ability to adapt to the chaos of NYC. I loved it.

What are you reading/watching/listening to these days?

Watching "Big Little Lies" on HBO, reading "The Morning Breaks: The Trial of Angela Davis" by Bettina Aptheker, listening to S-Town podcast.

If you weren’t doing what you’re doing now, what job would you want to have?

I would like to open a restaurant.

What’s your motto?

Follow your bliss.

I celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month because…

...I am proud to be a mixed race woman, and I am proud to honor and celebrate my Chinese heritage.