RedefineAtoZ: Pradeepa Jeeva Is Using Media, Technology to Change the World

What challenges you?

I am dedicated to lifelong learning and am naturally a very curious person. I am constantly reading and actively look for opportunities that will challenge my assumptions about our society and the world around me. Those on the front lines of poverty and injustice challenge me to look within and really understand, when you have nothing, what empathy and resilience truly means. Their dignity in the face of great obstacles challenges me to find that same grace and dignity within myself.

Tell us about the biggest risk you ever took.

I recently left my position as Head of Development at Machinima Inc. to join the Acumen Global Fellowship. I left two decades of working in live event & film production for my fellowship placement at a social enterprise in Mumbai, India. I am currently working on increasing UTMT’s digital brand presence. Under The Mango Tree trains rural farmers on how to become beekeepers in order to increase their agricultural yield and incomes.

Pradeepa Jeeva currently works with Under The Mango Tree, which trains rural farmers on how to become beekeepers in order to increase their agricultural yield and incomes. Mukesh Vidyasagar / NBC News

Last year I was sitting in an office over looking the WB water tower and this year I am visiting farms in rural India capturing stories of impact and the importance of beekeeping/pollination. It has been a challenging six months navigating India and working with little resources on such a fundamentally important issue. I knew nothing about bees or the social enterprises coming into the space. Working in India and leaving my life behind in Los Angeles was a big risk.

I believe it’s important to constantly challenge oneself and learn to be uncomfortable. I believe those are the times in which you grow and learn the most. I am privileged to call this a “risk” and I fully understand my privilege, which is also a challenge when working in spaces focused on poverty.

What are you reading/watching/listening to these days?

“Have Mercy” By Bryan Stevenson, “Sister Outsider” Audre Lorde, listening to a lot of the New Tribe Called Quest & Ms. Nina Simone.

Re-watching "Better Luck Tomorrow" — It’s the 15th anniversary!

If you weren’t doing what you’re doing now, what job would you want to have?

The first Sri Lankan to land on the Moon.

I would love to be an astrophysicist but I am not very good at physics or understanding celestial objects.

What’s your motto?

Speak your truth and do things that make you uncomfortable

I celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month because…

...we are a nation of immigrants and we must celebrate our diversity and our common humanity.

I came to America in 1983 as a refugee fleeing a civil war in Sri Lanka. It took me over 25 years to finally become a green card holder. I do not take for granted what it means to be an American and the opportunities I have had since coming to the United States. I celebrate because I have the freedom to criticize and appreciate America and everything it has to offer good and bad. I celebrate diversity and building bridges with my, African, Muslim, LGBTQ, Hispanic, and Native American sisters and brothers. When we celebrate and tell our stories we have nothing to fear.

