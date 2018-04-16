RedefineAtoZ: Rajuju Brown Is a Self-Taught Musician Paving His Own Path

What challenges you?

My parents, brothers, and sisters are probably the biggest catalyst in my desire to reach my potential. I’m blessed to come from a very grounded and service-based family who all hold themselves to high standards in many different aspects of their lives; that continually motivates me to work on becoming a better version of myself.

Tell us about the biggest risk you ever took.

I never had formal music or production training, so I’ve really self-taught myself everything I know which has led me to be in the position I’m in today. That being said, choosing to be a musician and producer is probably the biggest risk I’ve taken. I think I’ve always had the idea that I wanted to be in entertainment since I was young, but was never sure how it would take it’s form. Now the path is kind of paving itself as my client roster and GRUMBY continues to grow.

What are you reading/watching/listening to these days?

Currently reading: "Zen and the Art of Mixing"

Currently watching: "Abstract: The Art of Design"

Currently listening: Robert Glasper

If you weren’t doing what you’re doing now, what job would you want to have?

Beyond sound, I’ve always been interested in space. We all get so caught up in things of this world that we often forget how much exists beyond it. I’d love to travel to space one day, so in an alternate universe where I’m actually smart and good at science and math, I’d love to be an astronaut.

Rajuju Brown never had any formal music training, and has been using his self-taught skills to pave his path toward a successful music career. Paulo Chun / NBC News

What’s your motto?

“TFYQA” - Think For Yourself, Question Authority (-Tim Leary)

I celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month because...

...we as Asian Americans are a part of this nation’s story, which makes the USA what it is today. The history of Asian Americans belongs to all of us and celebrating our heritage helps us celebrate those great things and people in our community.

