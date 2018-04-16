RedefineAtoZ: SJ Son Took a Risk With Comedy - and It's Been Paying Off

Tell us about the biggest risk you ever took.

Three years ago, I quit my job as an advertising account executive/punching bag to become an actor and perform comedy. I had been working a typical full-time schedule, with a typical full-time salary (approved by my parents, mind you!) but I was super depressed. My only solace was going to improv practice and doing comedy shows at night. Completely changing my job and life was a big risk, but my Type A personality kicked into gear and I craftily planned my escape for, like, nine months before finally leaving. I used grant money I received from AmeriCorps (I had done Teach For America) to pay for acting school at Stella Adler and then got a job as an after school dance teacher and babysitter. After quitting, I made my first comedy video ever with my cousin, called Quittin Da Biz. It’s the best. When I die, I’ll order my distraught husband to play it on repeat on an iPad affixed to my tombstone.

What are you reading/watching/listening to these days?

I’m reading "The Making Of Asian America" by Erika Lee and just finished "Difficult Women" by Roxane Gay.

I’m watching: "Girls," "Homeland," and Rick Bayliss’ "Mexico: One Plate At A Time."

I’m listening to the podcast Another Round With Heben & Tracy and the original Broadway cast recording of "Waitress" the musical, duh.

If you weren’t doing what you’re doing now, what job would you want to have?

I would run a supper club out of my future home in New Orleans which will be fully decorated in folk art. We would serve dinner to one communal table of 16 every night and feature Louisiana cuisine and some Korean stuff too. All the food would be sourced from local Louisiana farmers and fisherman. People would take a bite of my strawberry pie, say it’s the best they’ve ever had, and insist on eating the whole slice even though they are allergic to strawberries! (Inspired by www.mosquitosupperclub.com)

What’s your motto?

Punch a racist. (Saw this on a protest poster at the NYC Women’s March.)

I celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month because…

...Asian experiences are real and they matter.

