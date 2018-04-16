Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

#RedefineAtoZ: Will Choi Is Encouraging Audiences to Take Pride in Being 'Asian AF'

Comedian Will Choi has produced UCB shows such as "Scarlett Johansson Presents" and "Asian AF."Paulo Chun / NBC News

NAME: Will Choi

AGE: 30

HOMETOWN: Cerritos, California

TWITTER: @willschoi, @AsianAFshow / INSTAGRAM: @willchoi, @AsianAFShow / FACEBOOK: Asian AF

How do you introduce yourself?

I'm an actor, improvisor, producer, podcast host, and starving artist.

What inspires you?

The LA comedy scene and Asian-American community. It's been cool helping bridge the two together.

What challenges you?

Getting anything done, really.

SEE THE LIST: NBC Asian America Presents: A to Z - The 26 Emerging Voices of 2017

Tell us about the biggest risk you ever took.

Probably taking my first improv class. That was terrifying, but worth it. I highly suggest everyone to do it.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSkwyfoA0cd

What are you reading/watching/listening to these days?

Trying to finish up "The Dark Tower" series by Stephen King (failing miserably). Just watched "Other People" on Netflix the other day. Been listening to podcasts: Spontaneanation, Lore, They Call Us Bruce, Kollabcast, The Dumbbells, Yo Is this Racist?

If you weren’t doing what you’re doing now, what job would you want to have?

How does one become the person who picks the music to be in a movie or TV show? I want to do that. Can someone tell me how I can get that job?

What’s your motto?

"Let's get down to business... to defeat the Huns."

I celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month because…

...I didn't know about it when I was younger and now I'm going hard, catching up on all the past APAHM months I missed.

NBC Asian America Presents: A to Z (2017)

03:46

Follow NBC Asian America on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tumblr.

MORE FROM news

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend nbcnews.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.