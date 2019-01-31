Jan. 31, 2019, 6:27 PM GMT By Associated Press

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A recent Harvard University graduate who is the first "Dreamer" to receive a Rhodes scholarship is attending President Donald Trump's State of the Union address as a guest of a New York congresswoman.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Grace Meng says she invited Jin Park to attend Trump's address Tuesday in the hope of bringing more attention to his plight and that of thousands of other young immigrants.

The 22-year-old Queens resident told The Associated Press he might not be allowed back in the country if he attends the University of Oxford in England this fall.

Park is a native of South Korea and has protected status to stay in the U.S. under DACA. But Trump has rescinded overseas travel benefits for recipients as he seeks to end the Obama-era program.