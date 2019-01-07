By Traci G. Lee

Sandra Oh has a lot to celebrate.

On Sunday, Oh made history twice: she became the first Asian host of the Golden Globe Awards as well as the first woman of Asian descent to win multiple Golden Globes.

"There are two people here tonight that I’m so grateful are here with me," the "Killing Eve" star said, holding back tears, as she accepted the award for best performance by an actress in a television series, drama.

"Umma, appa," Oh said, addressing her parents in the audience before telling them, in Korean, that she loved them.

Emotions were high throughout the night for Oh, who opened the show with a speech acknowledging the people in the room who were diversifying an industry that has been slow to change.

“I said yes to the fear of being on this stage tonight because I wanted to be here to look out into this audience and witness this moment of change,” Oh said, tearing up. “Right now, this moment is real. Trust me, it is real. Because I see you and I see you — all of these faces of change — and now so will everyone else.”

Oh won her first Golden Globe in 2005 for best supporting actress – series, miniseries or television film for her role as Cristina Yang on “Grey’s Anatomy.” Since leaving “Grey’s” in 2014, Oh worked mostly on smaller projects, with friends and colleagues telling Vulture in August that Oh had “really specific ideas” about her next move. In June 2017, she became the first actor cast in “Killing Eve.”

Based on Luke Jennings' “Codename Villanelle” novellas and developed for television by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Killing Eve” follows Eve Polastri (Oh), a talented but bored officer in MI5, the United Kingdom's domestic security agency. Eve becomes obsessed with tracking down Villanelle (Jodie Comer), a skilled assassin, who in turn becomes obsessed with Eve. Heralded as a “rare cat-and-mouse thriller” by Vulture, the BBC America show premiered in April and has been widely praised by critics, whose first season reviews have given it a 97 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The second season is scheduled to premiere in spring 2019.