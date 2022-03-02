Sandra Oh in 'Umma' spotlights generational trauma in Asian families

In the new trailer for “Umma,” actor Sandra Oh highlights Asian generational trauma and the woes of motherhood in the first studio horror film written and directed by a Korean American woman starring a Korean American actress.

The Sony Pictures supernatural horror film, set to release in theaters March 18, revolves around an overly protective mother whose fear of becoming her estranged mother may become reality as she is haunted by her ghost.

From director Iris K. Shim, the film, whose title means “mother” in Korean, follows beekeeper Amanda, played by Oh, and her daughter, played by Fivel Stewart, who live quiet lives on a farm in the U.S. When the remains of Amanda's estranged mother are returned to her from Korea, she becomes haunted by her mother’s ghost and is forced to tell her daughter the truth about their family history.

“Some Koreans believe that life’s hardships are caused by the tormented spirits of their ancestors,” Amanda tells her daughter, saying she did not want her to meet Amanda's umma. “I remember so much screaming. I didn’t want you to know her.”

The film explores the relationship between a mother and daughter and the lasting effects of parenting on children and future generations.

Users online are buzzing with excitement for the release.

Others, while excited for the film, were critical of Sony’s lack of promotion.

The film also stars Dermot Mulroney, MeeWha Alana Lee, Odeya Rush and Tom Yi. It is the first project produced by Sam Raimi and Zainab Azizi of Raimi Productions through their development deal with Starlight Media.