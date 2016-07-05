A Scientist-Turned-Designer Wants to Teach Girls to Wear Scientific Curiosity on Their Sleeves

Earlier this year, Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya set a goal to crowdfund $1,000 for a project to highlight women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) that she felt had been eclipsed throughout history.

By the end of her campaign, “Beyond Curie” — a series of 35 posters — had raised more than $32,000 and brought people from all walks of life together, Phingbodhipakkiya said.

Art from Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya's "ATOMIC by Design" project. Courtesy of Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya

“Hearing from parents, teachers, scientists, and programmers about how much the project meant to them and how they wanted the women in their lives to be inspired by that same legacy inspired me to want to do more and find new creative ways to use the power of design to move people to action,” the 29-year-old neuroscientist-turned-designer and STEM advocate said.

Phingbodhipakkiya’s latest project is “ATOMIC by Design,” a clothing line and online community that aims to empower young girls to pursue their passion in STEM.

The project, targeted at girls between the ages of 12 and 15, features colorful tops, dresses, and accessories based on the 118 atomic elements and a community-building group for young girls to learn both online and in-person. The first series of looks is based on four elements: hydrogen, potassium, neon, and nickel.

“After 'Beyond Curie,' I very much realized that collective power that emerges when a community forms,” Phingbodhipakkiya said. “So I started with the fact that I wanted to build a community of curious girls who own their individuality.”

She added that one of the reasons she decided to start a fashion line is because she felt many fashion magazines dictate what young girls should wear and how they should look. This, she said, perpetuates the message that appearance matters more than what girls know and believe on the inside.

“I wanted to flip the script on that and say, actually, when you go out in a piece by ATOMIC by Design, you want to be asked what you’re wearing because then you can drop some knowledge,” she said.

Introducing ATOMIC by Design, a fashion line + community for curious girls to take their interest in STEM further https://t.co/POn4LM9emx — Amanda Phingbodhipak (@Alonglastname) October 24, 2017

Last week, Phingbodhipakkiya launched a crowdfunding campaign for the project.

Project backers — depending on the amount they pledge — will also be eligible for a number of other STEM-related rewards, including greeting cards featuring women in STEM from Phingbodhipakkiya's “Beyond Curie” collection, a booklet about the elements in the collection, and a journal that guides girls in writing about what interests them.