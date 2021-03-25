Share your examples of anti-Asian, Pacific Islander discrimination and how you're speaking out

Over the past year, there’s been a rise in anti-Asian bias incidents, hate crimes and violence. But there’s also been an increase in awareness and an outcry surrounding the challenges Asians and Pacific Islanders in America face, some of which the community says are hidden or overlooked.

NBC Asian America wants to hear from AAPIs across the U.S. and of all ages, from 10 to 100: What is an instance of discrimination or racism you’ve faced? How are you speaking out now and did you at the time — or did you feel you couldn’t?

Please submit your photo along with a brief description in the form below. We will publish selected photos on NBCNews.com, and you may be contacted by a reporter for additional details.

