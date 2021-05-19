As more people in the U.S. become vaccinated, the shroud of the pandemic seems to be lifting. But in South Asia, the rate of Covid-19 infections and deaths is still rising. The widespread devastation has left many Indians dying inside their own homes, sometimes alone, without any Covid-19 treatment or care.

And like many other mass tragedies in the region, women who work as front-line workers, day laborers, caretakers and others have been disproportionately affected.

Do you have a loved one in South Asia who has been affected by Covid-19? Whether it’s a beloved auntie, sister, cousin or friend, we want to hear your tributes and stories honoring them.

Share a fond memory, brief tribute or elegy with a photo of the woman you’re honoring, and they may be featured in an upcoming special feature by NBC News in partnership with The Fuller Project. You may be contacted by a reporter for additional details.