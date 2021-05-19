IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

IMage: A health care worker receives a Covid-19 vaccine at a hospital in Pune, India, on Jan. 16, 2021.
A health care worker receives a Covid-19 vaccine at a hospital in Pune, India, on Jan. 16, 2021.Atul Loke / NYT via Redux file
By NBC News

As more people in the U.S. become vaccinated, the shroud of the pandemic seems to be lifting. But in South Asia, the rate of Covid-19 infections and deaths is still rising. The widespread devastation has left many Indians dying inside their own homes, sometimes alone, without any Covid-19 treatment or care.

And like many other mass tragedies in the region, women who work as front-line workers, day laborers, caretakers and others have been disproportionately affected.

Do you have a loved one in South Asia who has been affected by Covid-19? Whether it’s a beloved auntie, sister, cousin or friend, we want to hear your tributes and stories honoring them.

Share a fond memory, brief tribute or elegy with a photo of the woman you’re honoring, and they may be featured in an upcoming special feature by NBC News in partnership with The Fuller Project. You may be contacted by a reporter for additional details.

