The Netflix hit "Indian Matchmaking" has stirred up conversations about issues like parental preference in marriage, cultural progress, casteism — and ghosting.

Sima Taparia, the star of the eight-part Netflix docuseries, talked with NBC Asian America about some of the commentary and criticism of the show, which gives viewers a look into the day job of "Mumbai’s top matchmaker." She offers some analysis and behind-the-scenes info on matching who she believes are compatible South Asian singles with each other as audiences witness the process.

Taparia answered questions via email from Mumbai, discussing why none of the matches worked out, her own arranged marriage and how business is booming despite the coronavirus pandemic.

NBC Asian America: What are the advantages of matchmaking over dating?

Sima Taparia: They are not separate things. Matchmaking is just a tool to help people find a life partner. In India, the process also often involves parents.

Has the show generated new interest in matchmaking with more people wanting to do it? How’s business during the pandemic?

Business is booming! With or without pandemic, people are still searching for life partners and I'm working hard for my clients. Weddings may be delayed, but matchmaking is as busy as ever.

How did you start as a matchmaker and is there a sort of “training” involved? What’s changed about matchmaking since you had your arranged marriage?

Since childhood I was fond of socializing and meeting new people. I had an unique ability to remember faces and names, so I always knew which families had a son or daughter who was of marriageable age. I was doing matchmaking as a hobby, then my family suggested to me to do this as a profession. So much has changed since I was married -- back then, the boys and girls had very little choice. We just did what parents told us. Now, the young people are so educated and have their own ideas, so I work more directly with them than with their parents.

So none of the couples ended up staying together — why do you think that was the case for this group of people? Did you continue to work on matches for any of them after the show stopped filming?

Matchmaking is a tough job! My role is to find matches according to my clients' criteria. After that it is up to them, and to destiny. I keep working for all my clients until they are happily married.