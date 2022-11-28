Simu Liu stars in 'The Simpsons' episode as Lisa's tech billionaire husband 

Actor Simu Liu made an appearance Sunday on the latest episode of “The Simpsons” as Lisa Simpson’s future “visionary tech giant” husband.

Liu, known for his leading role in Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” plays Hubert Wong, a successful entrepreneur that appears to be an amalgamation of well-known tech billionaires including former Apple CEO Steve Jobs and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

For his proposal to Lisa on the moon, Hubert spent $20 million to develop a space suit that allows kissing, an apparent nod to the recent space expeditions by billionaires like Musk and Jeff Bezos. Hubert eventually goes on to become the creator of the ePhone.

The Season 34 episode, which takes place after Lisa graduates from college, follows the romantic relationship between her and child-bully Nelson Muntz after meeting for the first time since the fourth grade. The episode includes multiple time jumps, beginning with with Nelson and Lisa reuniting before her college graduation.

Five years after that, Lisa and Hubert are on a train celebrating his selection as TIME’s “Person of the Year,” when she runs into Nelson. Hubert tells Nelson, who was his elementary school bully, that he won the prize Nelson’s heart desired most of all — Lisa. The time jumps that follow include Hubert and Lisa’s separation, their reconciliation and Nelson and Lisa’s reunification once again.

Liu went to Instagram to share his excitement for the recent episode.

“Messed around and married Lisa Simpson?!?! How lucky can a guy possibly get? Oh yeah and the TIME thing is not too shabby either. Sorry Milhouse, sucks to suck,” he wrote.

“The Simpsons” also welcomed Simu and his character to the show’s universe on Twitter after the episode aired.