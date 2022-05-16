Simu Liu and Tesher dance bhangra to ‘Jalebi Baby’ at Juno Awards

Tesher and Simu Liu teaming up was something that no one saw coming, but fans were living for the “Shang Chi” star doing bhangra moves to “Jalebi Baby” at Sunday’s Juno Awards.

Indian Canadian artist Hitesh Sharma, known as Tesher, made his debut JUNOS performance with the hit “Jalebi Baby,” which has become a viral song on TikTok over the last year. The song, named for the crunchy, syrupy South Asian dessert jalebi, features Punjabi-English vocals and a remixed verse from Jason Derulo.

But Derulo wasn’t there to perform with Tesher in the opening act of the Toronto-based awards ceremony, so the Chinese-Canadian actor, who was the evening’s host, filled in.

The song opened up with Tesher listing off a slew of traditional desserts from the subcontinent (including kulfi, rasmalai and pista barfi) before Liu joined in the next verse. The two then crisscrossed the stage alongside several South Asian dancers.

A two-minute long, high-energy performance ended with Liu and Tesher bursting into a final Punjabi-style bhangra dance sequence, to which the crowd went wild.

“Now that’s how we celebrate Asian heritage month,” Liu said.

Fans were confused, albeit excited about the unlikely pairing.

"simu liu dancing bhangra with tesher was not on my 2022 bingo card," a fan tweeted.

And some were just excited about the sheer Canadian-ness of it all.

"Simu Liu’s ‘I Am Canadian’ speech was great…but him doing back-up on Tesher’s ‘Jalebi Baby’ was even better," someone wrote. "Now that’s Canadian."