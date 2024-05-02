The Smashing Pumpkins picks Kiki Wong as new guitarist out of 10,000 applications

Alternative rock band The Smashing Pumpkins has revealed their pick for new guitarist: Musician and content creator Kiki Wong. Wong, 35, who is Chinese and Korean American, submitted her name for consideration alongside 10,000 others as part of a public casting call.

“It wasn’t an easy decision with how much great guitar playing we were lucky enough to hear and see over the past few months," The Smashing Pumpkins lead singer Billy Corgan said in the announcement, posted to Instagram last week. "I was a fan of Kiki’s before she submitted her name to be considered — and it’s great that someone of her acumen will be part of our touring family.”

Vocalist and guitarist Billy Corgan, drummer Jimmy Chamberlin and guitarist James Iha of The Smashing Pumpkins. Jim Bennett / Getty Images file

An opening for the band's guitar player was announced in January, after 16-year veteran guitarist Jeff Schroeder's departure. The monthslong search led them to Wong, who has accumulated 1.3 million followers on TikTok by posting videos playing the guitar.

"I never thought little ole 15-year-old me playing metal guitar in my bedroom would amount to this moment," she said in the Instagram announcement. "It goes to show hard work and perseverance truly pays off if you’re willing to push through the tough stuff, so never lose hope out there.”

Wong did not immediately return a request for comment.

Wong told the blog AAPI Musicians in 2021 that her father was in a band with his siblings, and they played traditional Chinese instruments. She said being Asian American shaped her path in the music industry.

"I hope to see more young emerging AAPI musicians who want to keep rock 'n' roll alive," she said. "I hope that I can help inspire them to go against the grain of what we’re told we’re supposed to do and feel safe to creatively express themselves through music and not feel judged."

