‘Squid Game’ makes history as the first non-English series nominated for outstanding drama Emmy

“Squid Game,” Netflix’s hit South Korean series, made history once again after becoming the first non-English series nominated for the Emmys’ outstanding drama series category Tuesday.

Netflix confirmed the accolade and congratulated the series and individual nominations for the cast.

The series was also nominated in 13 other categories, including outstanding lead actor in a drama series for Lee Jung-jae; outstanding directing for a drama series for “Red Light, Green Light,” the first episode; outstanding original main title music for composer Jung Jae-il; outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for Park Hae-soo and Oh Yeong-su respectively; outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for Jung Ho-yeon; outstanding guest actress in a drama series for Lee You-mi; and outstanding writing for a drama series for the creator, writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Lee Jung-jae, who plays the protagonist Seong Gi-hun, shared his excitement on Instagram, saying, “We couldn’t be more excited to make history today with you all. Congratulations on breaking the glass ceiling for a global series with 14 nominations!”

The series follows Seong and hundreds of other contestants burdened with significant debt as they participate in competitions playing disturbing and violent children’s games for millions of dollars. The competition can only have one winner and those who lose die.

"Squid Game," which confirmed season two in January, released a 10-second teaser and statement from creator Hwang on Twitter one month ago.

“It took 12 years to bring the first season of ‘Squid Game’ to life last year. But it took 12 days for ‘Squid Game’ to become the most popular Netflix series ever,” he wrote in his statement. “As the writer, director and producer of ‘Squid Game,’ a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show.”

Lee Jung-jae, right, talks with Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, center. Noh Juhan / Netflix

Hwang confirmed antagonist The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) and Gi-hun would be returning in season two, along with the introduction of the boyfriend of Young-hee, the killer animatronic doll used in the first game of the competition, “Red Light, Green Light.”

The series made history in February by becoming the first non-English language TV show to be nominated and win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, including Jung-jae for best male actor in a drama series and Jung Hoyeon for best female actor in a drama series.

Read more about the 2022 Emmys airing on NBC on Sept. 12, 2022, airing at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.