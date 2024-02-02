New Squid Game Season 2 clip teases the winner’s revenge

Audiences got their first look at the next chapter of the record-breaking Korean thriller “Squid Game” on Thursday, when Netflix dropped a clip from its second season.

As part of a preview reel of TV shows and movies coming in 2024, Netflix foreshadowed what fans can expect when the highly anticipated Season 2 drops later this year.

The show seems to pick up where it left off, with now-red-haired main character Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) walking out of an airport.

The first season had followed Gi-hun, who is entrenched in poverty with a sick mother and estranged daughter, as he enters a life-or-death contest to win millions of dollars. After competing in a series of children’s games where the losers pay with their lives, Gi-hun ultimately wins. The season ends with him grappling with the trauma, and deciding to turn back to confront those behind the games.

In the minute-long teaser, he gets a call from the game’s front man warning that he’s going to regret his choice.

“I will find you,” Gi-hun says. “No matter what it takes.”

A scene from "Squid Game," Season 2. Noh Ju Han / Netflix

“Squid Game” premiered on Netflix in 2021, and it broke records as the streaming platform’s biggest debut hit ever. The hashtag #SquidGame was viewed more than 22 billion times on TikTok, rocketing cast members including Seong, Park Hae-soo and Jung Ho-yeon to global stardom.

Some fans online questioned whether the next chapter will live up to the hype that season one created.

“The novelty factor is gone now. Will Season 2 be able to wow audiences?” one person tweeted in response to the trailer.

Others are just glad the three-year wait has finally paid off.

“Been waiting years for this series,” another fan tweeted. “We about to get it finally! I have a feeling it will be better that season 1.”