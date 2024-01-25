Lunar New Year Stanley cups sell out in just 30 minutes

A limited-edition, Lunar New Year-themed Stanley tumbler was launched Thursday, featuring a red and cream design with colorful scales in honor of the Year of the Dragon.

A Stanley representative told NBC News that it took only 30 minutes for them to sell out — both colors were marked as unavailable on the company's website as of 3 p.m. ET.

"Inspired by the only mythical creature in the Chinese zodiac, this rare design includes Camellia flowers and Sakura blossoms to welcome the arrival of spring," the description on the website reads.

The company's China/Asia/Pacific division helped develop the design for the product, the representative said. Customers have mixed reactions.

"Love the year of the dragon print," one person commented on the Stanley website. "Give me the good luck vibes for healthy living."

Members of the Facebook group "Stanley Cup Hunters + Drops," where Stanley fanatics share their thoughts about the latest launches, also weighed in.

"I like them and I bet they are prettier in person," one member commented. "I'm getting the set," another user said.

Additional stock is available only in Canada, the representative said.

Stanley tumblers have gained internet fame for their durability, with one woman showcasing on TikTok how her cup— and even the ice inside it— was still intact even after her car burst into flames.

The obsession with the cups hit a new level last week when a woman was arrested and accused of stealing 65 of them, worth almost $2,500, from a store in California.

