'Star Wars' fans upset Kelly Marie Tran's Rose Tico doesn't get much screen time

“The Rise of Skywalker,” the latest “Star Wars” film, has left fans wondering why Rose Tico, played by Kelly Marie Tran, had such little screen time.
The actress was the first woman of color to be cast in a significant role in the franchise, in 2017's “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” But in "Skywalker," she appears in just over one minute of the 2-hour-and-22-minute film, which was released last week.
The Morning Rundown
The introduction of the Tico character wasn’t met positively by many fans. But now some are expressing disappointment about Tran's limited screen time, especially after she was the victim of online bullying and was driven off of social media after "The Last Jedi."
Tran's page on the “Star Wars”-related Wookieepedia website was even altered to include a racist description of her character.
“Ching Chong Wing Tong is a dumbass f------ character Disney made and is stupid, autistic, and retarded love interest for Finn,” the page read.
The actress scrubbed her Instagram account last June after the attacks and wrote an essay in The New York Times about the experience.
“Their words reinforced a narrative I had heard my whole life: that I was 'other,' that I didn’t belong, that I wasn’t good enough, simply because I wasn’t like them,” she wrote. “And that feeling, I realize now, was, and is, shame, a shame for the things that made me different, a shame for the culture from which I came from. And to me, the most disappointing thing was that I felt it at all.”
The film, the end of director J.J. Abrams' involvement in the franchise, has received mixed reviews, with a 55 percent on Rotten Tomatoes’ critics rating.
Neither Tran nor Abrams returned NBC News’ request for comment.