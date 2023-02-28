Stephanie Hsu to perform 'Everything Everywhere' hit song at Oscars with David Byrne and Son Lux

Actress Stephanie Hsu is set to perform the Academy Award-nominated song “This is a Life,” from A24’s hit film “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” at the award show next month, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Monday.

Hsu, who was nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for the film, will step in for the song’s original singer Mitski on March 12. She’ll perform alongside music trio Son Lux and award-winning singer, songwriter and Talking Heads lead singer David Byrne.

The song, written by Byrne and Son Lux frontman Ryan Lott, was nominated for best original song. Son Lux was also nominated for best original score for the film.

Son Lux shared their excitement on Twitter and said they’re grateful that Mitski gave Hsu her blessing. “Grateful for @mitskileaks’ blessing for Stephanie to perform in her place,” they tweeted.

Other nominees include Lady Gaga and BloodPop’s “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick;” Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever;” Diane Warren’s “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman;” and Chandrabose and M.M. Keeravaani’s “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR.”

Rihanna will be performing “Lift Me Up” and Sofia Carson will be performing “Applause” alongside Warren during the ceremony.

“This is a Life” was previously nominated for best original song in an independent film at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards in November.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” has been this award season’s unlikely juggernaut, garnering a slew of nominations and wins this award season. It has received 11 Oscar nominations, more than any other film this year.

Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert were nominated for best directing. Jamie Lee Curtis, who played Deirdre, an IRS inspector, was nominated alongside Hsu for best supporting actress. Golden Globe-winning and SAG Award-winning stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan landed nominations for best actress and best supporting actor, respectively.

The film was also nominated for best picture, best costume design, best original screenplay and best film editing.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” won four awards at the SAG Awards on Sunday, breaking the record for most wins by a single film at the show, Variety reported.