For Sue Kim, one of the U.S.' first Korean musicians, K-Pop's success is 60 years in the making

To commemorate this year’s Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, NBC Asian America will be interviewing a series of community pioneers, from Korean- and Filipino-American musical acts who found mainstream success in the ‘60s to an academic credited with helping revive the Hawaiian language and the “Chinese Bardot.”

These individuals have witnessed the history of the U.S. These are their stories and their hopes for the future.

Sue Kim didn't know what the lyrics of the American songs she sang meant as a child entertaining U.S. troops stationed in South Korea after the Korean War, she said.

Some kids cannot handle it, some kids handle it. We did not have a choice. We had to handle it because we had to survive at the time and we had to send money to Korea so our family could eat. Some kids cannot handle it, some kids handle it. We did not have a choice. We had to handle it because we had to survive at the time and we had to send money to Korea so our family could eat.

Neither did her sister Ai-Ja or cousin Min-Ja — both of whom she perform with — or her mother, legendary Korean singer Lee Nan-Young, who taught the girls phonetically from records she obtained off the black market and entertained troops as a means of survival after her husband, orchestra conductor Kim Hae-Sook, was killed during the conflict.

“She would learn herself first, then she would teach us,” Kim, now in her 70s, said from her home in Las Vegas. “Of course as youngsters, nobody wanted to rehearse. She had a banana, and an apple, and an orange. She put it on the side and said, ‘Learn this song, and you can eat that.’”

Kim’s mother's efforts were successful.

Kim Sisters 1959 U.S. single Harbor Lights. Epic Records

Not only did her girls, known as The Kim Sisters, find acclaim in South Korea, but they also signed with an American entertainment producer, moving to the U.S. in 1959. The Kim Sisters would become a consistently top-selling act in Las Vegas and regular performers on national television shows, appearing on The Ed Sullivan show more than a dozen times.

In an interview with NBC Asian America, Sue Kim discusses coming to the U.S., The Kim Sisters’ popularity, and the rise of modern K-pop.

What do you think was the reason for The Kim Sisters’ popularity in the United States?

We didn’t play a lot of instruments at the time, but our mother said, “If you go to America you must learn instruments because there’s a lot of singing.”

At the time there were a lot of singing groups, like the McGuire Sisters, the Fontaine Sisters, the Lennon sisters. Those years were all sister groups. The timing was perfect for us, and my mother knew that. If you added to your act, something extra, people would be wowed. That these Asian girls not only sing, not only dance, but also play different instruments. That was the key.

You were, in a way, the first K-Pop group. Do you see any similarities with current popular K-pop groups, such as BTS?

You know, those days we never disobeyed our mother’s order. We knew she knew what she was doing and she gave me the responsibility. She told Min-Ja and Ai-ja, “You listen to Sue, whatever decision she makes.”

I didn’t date until I was 23 years old. My mother knew that when we started dating, the group is not going to stay the same. All that time we slept, we ate, we practiced, we performed. That was our life. We didn’t have any other spare time to do anything. My daughter asked me today, “How was your teenage life?” We didn’t have teenage life. So I understand what K-Pop is doing.

I was in Korea several years ago and every time I turned the TV on, a K-Pop group came on. I was amazed at how they look alike, and they are almost like from a mold, doing exactly what they were told. They are very talented and very good.

Why do you think K-Pop groups are successful?

Discipline. Without discipline, you cannot make it. It looks like whoever goes into K-pop groups, they have to have discipline. Something’s got to give, so they sacrifice their personal life to be good.

