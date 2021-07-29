Suni Lee becomes first Asian American woman to take gold in gymnastics all-around

With a gymnastics gold medal under her belt, Sunisa “Suni” Lee’s name is already in the history books. But the 18-year-old has broken another barrier, becoming the first Asian American woman to win gold in the Olympics’ all-around competition.

After Simone Biles departed the competition Tuesday, fans turned to Lee. The highly anticipated all-around Thursday was close from the start, with Lee edging out Brazil's Rebeca Andrade in the third rotation and leading by only one-tenth of a point. The final round sealed Lee’s victory with 57.433 points, 0.135 more than Andrade, who won silver.

Suni Lee. Olympic All-Around Champion.



Congratulations on your performance today, joining the historic list of American champions!



🇺🇸 Mary Lou Retton (1984)

🇺🇸 Carly Patterson (2004)

🇺🇸 Nastia Liukin (2008)

🇺🇸 Gabrielle Douglas (2012)

🇺🇸 Simone Biles (2016)

🇺🇸 SUNI LEE (2020) pic.twitter.com/PpOPuiM9pj — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 29, 2021

Lee, now the fifth consecutive U.S. gymnast to take gold in the all-around, became a social media favorite after a "TODAY" interview with the gymnast’s father ​​John Lee, who said, “She goes to the gym and she practices but we don't have a beam here. So I couldn't afford a real beam, so I built her one." The beam is still in the family’s backyard.

Lee’s family gathered to watch her victory live from home and their reactions went viral. After her win, Lee spoke about how the support of her coach, family and especially her father propelled her.

"This has been our dream forever," she told Hoda Kotb after her win. "I wish he was here. He always told me if I win the gold medal, he would come out on the ground and do a backflip. It's sad that he can't be here, but this is our dream and this our medal.

"We both worked for this. He sacrificed everything to put me in gymnastics. Both my parents really have. This is my family's medal, my medal. My coach's medal. He doesn't get a medal, so I'm dedicating it to all of them."

Twitter exploded with Lee’s name Thursday afternoon, with fans saying it was a moment they had been waiting for and that it made them proud.

Every Hmong person deserves PTO today!!!!! We’re busy celebrating — shania twink (@shania_twink) July 29, 2021

Shout out to Suni Lee for being an absolute rock for team USA, and hitting every routine in quals and TF, including a stellar floor routine, even though she wasn't even supposed to compete floor. Suni, you are a national hero — Christina (@illusionturns) July 27, 2021

Suni Lee is Asian excellence 🌟 — AB (@ngiebui) July 29, 2021

i’m rewatching suni lee’s routines from nationals and every time they cut to her family i cackle like they really are so obviously hmong ajsjsjsksk pic.twitter.com/dDdDOrfjAT — angela vang (@angvaj) July 23, 2021

good morning to everyone else who's going to spend the entire day just watching Suni Lee routines over and over while crying — Nicole Chung 정수정 (@nicolesjchung) July 29, 2021

In our culture we have a saying “Hmoob yuav tsum hlub Hmoob” which means Hmong have to love Hmong. It’s so emotional seeing this video and all the joyous tears because all we’ve ever known is war, loss, and abandonment.

pic.twitter.com/KW32V6Iyfc — shania twink (@shania_twink) July 29, 2021

