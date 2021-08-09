As Suni Lee returns home, the story behind her hometown nail salon

After gymnast Suni Lee took home a gold medal in Tokyo last month, all eyes were on her. Lee, 18, became a favorite of the internet, and onlookers noticed something consistent through her routines: her acrylic nails.

They were the work of the Hmong American nail artists at Minneapolis-based Little Luxuries. The salon's owner said the staff had been following Lee, who is also Hmong American, since before the Olympics and had messaged her on Instagram before the trials.

Owner Amy Vang and artist Elizabeth Lee said they never expected that an Instagram exchange this summer would land their nails on the global stage.

"We didn't think she was going to reply to us," Vang said. "We just thought we would give it a try."

Not only did Suni respond; she was at Little Luxuries the next week to get a set of acrylics. Before she left for Tokyo, she came in again.

Elizabeth Lee sketched out a design — a plain white set with the colorful Olympic rings painted on one hand and blue and red waves on the other. The two never expected the nails to draw any attention, and Vang said the reaction has been overwhelming.