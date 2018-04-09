Tammy Duckworth gives birth, the first U.S. senator to do so while in office

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., gave birth to a daughter Monday, becoming the first U.S. senator to have a baby while in office. Her office confirmed the birth.

Her daughter, named Maile Pearl Bowlsbey, is the second for Duckworth and her husband, Bryan Bowlsbey. Their first, Abigail, was born on Nov. 18, 2014, when Duckworth was a member of the House.

Sen.-elect Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., celebrates her win over incumbent Sen. Mark Kirk, R-Ill., during her election night party, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast / AP

The Chicago Sun-Times was the first to report the news.

“Bryan, Abigail and I couldn’t be happier to welcome little Maile Pearl as the newest addition to our family and we’re deeply honored that our good friend Senator Akaka was able to bless her name for us — his help in naming both of our daughters means he will always be with us," Duckworth said in a statement, referring to the former Sen. Daniel Akaka of Hawaii, who died on April 6.

The statement said that the senator and her family were doing well.

Pearl Bowlsbey Johnson was Bryan’s great Aunt, an Army Officer & a nurse who served during the Second World War. He spent many summer months with her while growing up, we feel her presence still and are grateful for her service to our nation during the most challenging of times. — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) April 9, 2018

In January, Duckworth said in an interview that aired on Today that conceiving her second daughter was “a struggle.”

“It was a very long journey,” she said. “We’re very, very blessed.”

Duckworth is one of only 10 women since the nation’s founding who have given birth while serving in Congress, according to the Office of the Historian and the Clerk of the House's Office of Art and Archives.