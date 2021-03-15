Texas ramen shop still requiring masks hit with anti-Asian graffiti

A Texas ramen restaurant was covered in racist graffiti after its chef and owner spoke against the governor's decision to lift mask mandates.

Mike Nguyen arrived at his San Antonio restaurant Sunday to find it covered in anti-Asian and threatening phrases, according to pictures shared with NBC affiliate WOAI.

Red spray paint on a window of his Taiwanese ramen spot Noodle Tree read "Kung Flu" while an outside table was covered in the words "Go back to China."

"Hope you die," was written on another window, while "No mask" was written on the door.

The incident comes amid a nationwide rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, bias incidents and racism since the start of the pandemic. It also follows Nguyen's public criticism of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to lift mask mandates in the state.

Nguyen appeared on CNN last week, saying Abbott's "decision to drop the mask mandate is selfish and cowardly. There’s no reason to do it."

“A lot of us feel like he’s putting a lot of us in danger," he continued. "At a time where we need him to be a leader, he’s not being a leader."

Nguyen predicted he may be targeted because of the interview.

“Since I’m an Asian American, we’ve seen a lot of attacks against Asian Americans and that’s a huge concern for me,” he said.

Nguyen had also expressed his reticence on Instagram, but ultimately concluded that speaking out was the right thing to do.

"I had some hesitation doing my interview today with CNN bc of the potential backlash I could face, but it needed to be said. We are Texans and what we do especially in San Antonio is have each others backs during times of need," he wrote.

Ngyuen told the San Antonio Current that he is requiring masks for his customers' safety and also his own. The chef was recently diagnosed with lymphoma.

"A lot of people will recover from the virus if they contract it, but I have a very low chance of survival if I do," he said.

"It’s terrifying to think of what that could do to me," Ngyuen said. "I do need my dining room to be open, but I have an illness that could prove fatal if I contracted COVID-19."

"If my business closes, it'll close because I wasn't willing to put people’s lives on the line," he added.

Nguyen's website is clear: "We will require you to wear a mask to enter the building. If you choose not to wear a mask, you can dine in our outdoor patio."

Comments on Noodle Tree's Instagram were overwhelmingly supportive, with one customer promising "to order the whole damn menu" and another offering to help with clean-up.