The ground on which Chinese workers were unwelcomed on May 10, 1869. After eight Chinese railway workers laid down the last rail for the Central Pacific Railway. They, along with 1500 other Chinese workers who constructed the railway from California to Promontory Summit, Utah, were kept out of the celebration of the Golden Spike - the completion of the 1st transcontinental railroad. Promontory, Utah. May 2006

Lin Zhi