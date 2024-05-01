TikTok honors 15 creators for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

TikTok is celebrating a group of 15 creators, business owners and “industry disruptors” for this year’s Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Every year, the app’s Visionary Voices list highlights creatives who celebrate and showcase their heritage on TikTok. The list aims to recognize the cultural impact that marginalized creators make on the platform.

“This AANHPI Heritage Month and beyond, we’re honoring the legacy and history-making influence of our diverse Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander TikTok community,” said Shavone Charles, global head of diversity and inclusion communications at TikTok.

The future of TikTok in the United States is uncertain after President Joe Biden signed a bill last week that could ban TikTok if its Beijing-based parent company, ByteDance, isn't sold to an American company.

Creators and small-business owners have decried the move. Entrepreneurs of color shared that the app has allowed historically disadvantaged business owners the opportunity to reach new customers.

A recent economic impact report from the app in collaboration with Oxford Economics found that 57% of AAPI small and medium-sized businesses on TikTok say the app plays a significant role in their growth and marketing. Additionally, 93% said that TikTok has allowed them to reach new, diverse audiences in the U.S.

Although the fate of the app remains uncertain, TikTok is honoring AAPI musicians, chefs, athletes, beauty industry professionals and more. Here are some of the creators being spotlighted this month.

Susur Lee and Jet Bent-Lee

Susur Lee is a professional chef that has appeared in “Top Chef: Masters.” On TikTok, his son Jet Bent-Lee challenges him to do the impossible by turning ingredients like frozen waffles, Chick-fil-A sandwiches or TV dinners into gourmet meals. This series has allowed the father-son pair to amass a following of 6.2 million.

Iam Tongi

Iam Tongi captured the country’s hearts on “American Idol” last year — and won the whole thing. He was the first Pacific Islander to ever win the competition. Now, his fans have continued to support his music on TikTok, where he has 1.5 million followers.

Cole Walliser

Cole Walliser is best known as the E! Glambot Guy, and his work has inspired TikTok users to recreate the slow-motion glamour shots he takes of celebrities on red carpets. He has taken video portraits of stars like Ariana Grande, Ice Spice, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. Now, he has over 12 million of his own fans on the platform.

Laufey

Laufey has had a big year, and it’s only April. She won the Grammy Award for best traditional pop vocal album in February and now is in the middle of a world tour. Her music has made waves on TikTok, where she has 4.7 million followers, and her songs have been used in tens of thousands of videos.

Zaria Parvez

Zaria Parvez has been praised for her work as Duolingo’s senior global social media manager because she turned the app’s lovable green owl mascot into a certified TikTok star. For many, Parvez, who grew the Duolingo account to 11 million followers, is the blueprint for how brands can tap into Gen Z’s sense of humor.

Other honorees include creators Tisha Alyn, Adrian Per and Vivian Tu; “industry disruptors” Dr. Sasha Hamdani and musician Thuy; and the small businesses Sunday Glow, Linda Tong Planners, Sundae School, Ranavat, and Love and Pebble.