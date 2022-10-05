Try Guys' latest response shows amid all the madness, everyone just loves Eugene

Amid the Try Guys’ recent online drama, the internet has made it clear: The one thing that remains steadfast is that fans simply love member Eugene Lee Yang.

Even through disappointment, fans are saying they feel buoyed by his lovable presence and no-nonsense vibe.

The Try Guys, a group of four men that gained a devoted following after posting funny videos of them trying various activities and fads on YouTube, shared their first video responding to member Ned Fulmer parting with the group. Last week, it was revealed that Fulmer, who is married, was having a relationship with an unnamed employee.

Many of the reactions to the group’s response video were serious, with people genuinely sharing their disappointment, but the Yang fans said through it all, they loved that he remained his snappy, fashionable self.

Yang, 36, who is Korean American and the only openly gay member in the group, is also known for being a producer, director, author and passionate LGBTQ activist.

Despite the anger fans felt toward the situation, they made sure to show Yang, who is based in Los Angeles, love on Twitter and TikTok.

Users on Twitter focused on Yang, who was wearing an all-black outfit and held a stoic expression for the majority of the video.

Several users on TikTok posted videos about the controversy, and many shared their love for Yang alongside their reactions.

“EUGENE STAYS WINNING,” one user commented on a video.

“Eugene is amazing and I love him for those looks,” another user commented in a video describing Yang’s expression during the group’s response video.

Yang and the rest of the members received overwhelmingly positive reactions to the video. Many applauded Yang for reminding viewers that women are often treated harsher in these circumstances and to exercise kindness.

Yang, a Texas native, began working at BuzzFeed as a video producer in 2013, according to his LinkedIn, before meeting the rest of the Try Guys in 2014 at the company. The series was created on BuzzFeed’s YouTube page, and the four later formed their own company, 2nd Try LLC, in 2018.

He previously told NBC News he is considered the “sexy” one in the group’s dynamic. While he never considered himself in that role in his personal life, he said he’d taken the role head-on.

“Now as an Asian American on the screen, I see value in it. I don’t shy away from it. If anything, I’ve been more purposeful to embrace my sexier side for the cameras,” he said.

From left, Ned Fulmer, Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang at Global Citizen Vax Live in Inglewood, Calif., on May 8, 2021. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images file

The group — which now consists of Yang, Zach Kornfeld and Keith Habersberger — makes videos where they try various things like sampling everything on a restaurant’s menu and activities like pole dancing. Their success led to a book, merchandise and a Food Network TV series.

Fulmer said in a statement posted last week to his Twitter and Instagram accounts that he “lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship.”

“I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel,” he wrote, referring to his wife, Ariel Fulmer. “The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention.”