U.S.'s Pacific Islander community is growing fast, but advocates worry the census won't count them

"Fear" is the word Nia Aitaoto uses to describe how Pacific Islanders in the United States feel about the upcoming 2020 Census.

It’s the sentiment of a community whose rapidly growing population, which in the Census includes Native Hawaiians, was estimated at close to 1.5 million in 2016, said Aitaoto, co-director of The Center for Pacific Islander Health at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

A simulated Non Response Follow-Up interview in Glendale, California in March 2016, in preparation for the 2020 census. Lee Roth / via Census.gov

Among the concerns are whether answering the decennial questionnaire could affect work authorization and the ability to reside in the U.S., as well as whether data can somehow be used against Pacific Islanders who fill it out, according to Aitaoto.

“I think the word that keeps on coming up is ‘trust,’” she said.

Conducting an accurate census is important since it helps decide the number of seats awarded to states in the House of Representatives; the way representative boundaries are drawn on local, state, and federal levels; and how $675 billion a year in federal funds is distributed.

If we're undercounted, that means we're not getting the funding that we need to serve this population.

Aitaoto said community advocates have been trying to get out the message to Pacific Islanders to participate in the congressionally mandated headcount, done once every 10 years.

“Even the previous census, we do a lot of community outreach on educating them that the Census does not give information to immigration, ICE, or whatever else,” she said.

While a Census Bureau report following the 2010 census found a net undercount rate for Native Hawaiians or Pacific Islanders that statistically was no different than zero, community advocates believe the figures were still inaccurately low.

They worry an undercount will also happen in 2020.

“I’m not confident that the Pacific Islanders in the U.S. will be well represented in the census,” Aitaoto said.

A growing U.S. demographic

Pacific Islanders make up less than 1 percent of the total U.S. population, but all 50 states recorded growth in their Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities since the year the last Census was taken in 2010.

Estimates from the American Community Survey, typically conducted by the Census Bureau in the years between censuses, show that close to a dozen states have seen their Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander populations nearly double between 2010 and 2016.

Those include Arkansas, Florida, Massachusetts and New Jersey, to name a few.

Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander populations more than doubled in New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Wyoming, while states with established Pacific Islander communities on the West Coast all recorded increases, census data show.

Aitaoto said there are different patterns of migration among Pacific Islanders, with jobs being the driving force behind one of them.

Meat packing is one industry that has attracted Pacific Islanders to its workforce, Aitaoto said. Census estimates from 2016, for instance, show that close to 5,000 Marshallese — people from the Marshall Islands — live in Springdale, Arkansas, home to Tyson Foods.

Aitaoto said other ethnic groups of Pacific Islanders can also be found in states like Iowa, Missouri and Oklahoma doing similar work.

What gives Pacific Islanders from the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau permission to work and reside in the U.S. as non-immigrants is something called a Compact of Free Association.

The agreements were entered into in the ’80s and ’90s with the U.S., which administered these now Pacific Island nations following the end of World War II.

The compacts, among other things, permit the nations to self-govern and provide them with U.S. funding.

The U.S. also derives certain benefits. For instance, it gets the option to stop access to or use of the Federated States of Micronesia by military personnel or for military purposes of any third country.

An envelope containing a 2018 census test letter mailed to a resident in Providence, R.I. The nation's only test run of the 2020 Census is in Rhode Island. Michelle R. Smith / AP

The fact that these agreements come up for renewal gives some Pacific Islanders working and living in the U.S. pause about whether their answers to the 2020 Census might affect those compacts and thus their own future in the U.S., according to Aitaoto.

“They fear that in the next round of compact agreements, the United States will remove that part,” she said, referring to the clause allowing citizens of compact nations to work and live in the U.S.

The agreements are scheduled to expire in 2023.

The Census Bureau, in an email, said Title 13 of the U.S. Code “requires that responses to Census Bureau surveys and censuses be kept confidential and used for statistical purposes only.”

“Additionally, by law, the Census Bureau cannot publicly release any responses that could identify a survey respondent or share answers with law enforcement agencies,” the bureau said.

Census Questions

One proposed Census question stoking concerns within some groups, including Pacific Islanders, asks about U.S. citizenship. It’ll be the first time since 1950 that the question, which already appears in the American Community Survey, has been asked in the decennial census, according to the Pew Research Center.

Knowing how many people living in a community are citizens can help the government enforce Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, according to the Census Bureau. That section prohibits voting practices or procedures that discriminate on the basis of race, color, or being a member of a certain language-minority group.