In Utah, flower leis can be a contentious subject at high school graduations

Some high schools in Utah do not allow Pacific Islander students to wear leis at graduation, citing logistics and cleaning concerns from venues, but community activists say the practice is another example of the kind of cultural misunderstanding such students face on a regular basis.

Finehafo'ou Malohifo'ou, adorned in leis, poses with family following his May 31 high school graduation ceremony. Courtesy of Finehafo'ou Malohifo'ou

The criticism found new prominence this week after an article in The Salt Lake City Tribune reported that a student had been asked to remove a "ta'ovala," an ornamental Tongan cloth worn around the waist during formal occasions, before entering the venue where his graduation ceremony took place.

Finehafo’ou Malohifo’ou, who is traveling to Tonga, where he plans to work on ancestral land with his family for the next five months before starting college at Utah Valley University, confirmed to NBC News that he was forced to remove his ta’ovala before his graduation ceremony on May 31. His family helped him put it back on afterward and then draped him in leis as originally planned.

“I felt, like, disappointed toward my school,” Malohifo’ou said. “I felt singled out, too.”

The school's principal said the aide who asked Malohifo’ou to remove the ta'ovala misunderstood the school's graduation rules.

But some high schools, citing the requirements of the venues where graduations are held, have not allowed the wearing of leis during commencement, said Susi Feltch-Malohifo’ou, Finehafo'ou's stepgrandmother and the executive director of the nonprofit Pacific Island Knowledge 2 Action Resources, which provides cultural, business and health programming.

The issue is not new. In 2005, Jamelle Avei, then the student body president at Wood Cross High School in Utah, spoke to his school's administration after learning that they were considering not allowing leis at their graduation, he said.

“Being student body president, I was granted the opportunity to speak,” Avei said by phone Wednesday. “When the ban was brought up, and it was lifted, and I was able to wear my leis. In my speech I directly spoke about the lei and what it meant to me. It’s just a representation of my culture, where I come from.”

Utah has the seventh-largest population of Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders in the United States, according to 2016 Census estimates, with more than 46,000 people of Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander descent. Feltch-Malohifo’ou said the community came to Utah in part because of missionary activity by the Mormon church.

The Salt Lake City School District, whose student body is made up of mostly minority students, including 4.4 percent students of Pacific Islander descent, ran into issues this year because one of the sites it used for graduation ceremonies, Huntsman Center at the University of Utah, does not allow leis.

The district had previously hosted graduation ceremonies at the Huntsman Center, but was asked this year to disallow leis at the venue for the first time, according to district spokesperson Yándary Chatwin. The district hosted graduation ceremonies for four of its largest high schools there.