Utah Jazz's Jordan Clarkson helps fix Filipino food truck covered in slurs

After a popular Filipino food truck was vandalized with anti-Asian slurs, the owners received unexpected help from Utah Jazz player Jordan Clarkson.

Ben Pierce said he woke up Sunday morning in Layton, about 25 miles from Salt Lake City, to find his World Famous Yum Yum Food Truck vandalized with hateful messages painted across the black exterior. Pierce owns the truck with his 21-year-old son, Brevin, and they shared the graffiti images on social media.

"We are not going to have hatred stop us from sharing our culture," they wrote. "We are just so hurt right now and don't what to comment on anything."

The post went viral, with people offering donations and sharing their plans to eat at the family-owned business as soon as it was up and running. Pierce shared with NBC Affiliate KSL how overwhelmed he was by the support.

"I don't really cry that much, you know?" the Utah resident told KSL. "Emotionally, you just can't believe — we love Utah by itself, but when the community is just so loving. All the love that we're getting is unbelievable. We couldn't ask for anything else."

The buzz would eventually catch the eye of Clarkson, 29, who is Filipino American. The NBA player shared his reaction on social media to seeing the racist graffiti.

"It hurt me deeply to see that Salt Lake’s @yumyumasian food truck was recently vandalized — I know the pain that hateful language and racism causes," he tweeted.

Clarkson also shared his plan to partner up with local companies to help re-wrap the food truck.

Jordan Clarkson, a point guard for the Jazz, won the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year this season. Alex Goodlett / Getty Images

"With help from @identitygraphix we’ll be able to restore the truck and hopefully lift Ben and his family’s spirit!! #StopAsianHate," he wrote.

In addition to having the truck detailed, the former Lakers player shared his support for the state's Filipino residents.

"I stand in solidarity with Utah’s Filipino community – love is more powerful than hate!" he tweeted.

The Utah Jazz gave Pierce and his family one more present: tickets to see them play the L.A. Clippers on Thursday. A big fan of the team, Pierce was overjoyed.

"It has been an emotional few days. The love and support that we got from all of you has been deeply heartfelt. My family can't thank you guys enough. Special thanks to Utah Jazz's Jordan Clarkson and Dan from Identity graphics for the new look," they said on social media.

The family business shared plans for their grand reopening on Saturday, Philippine Independence Day. Soon, the popular truck will once again serve Filipino food throughout the Salt Lake City area.

The Layton Police are offering a $500 reward for information that could lead to an arrest in the vandalism.

At a recent news conference, Clarkson shared his feelings about attacks like the one on Pierce's truck.

"We ain't got no room for the hate no more," he said. "That's got to go out the window real quick."

