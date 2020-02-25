We made the 'Parasite' noodles known as 'Ram-don' in our office kitchen

Adding steak to ramen and udon noodles creates a collision of social classes, hitting on the film's theme. We had to try it out ourselves.

By Julian Shen-Berro

"Parasite" can safely add "culinary inventor" to its growing list of accomplishments.

The class-conscious thriller, which became the first foreign film to win best picture and nearly swept this year’s Academy Awards, featured a noodle dish called "Ram-Don" that's continuing to make waves online.

Ram-Don, a portmanteau of ramen and udon, is the brainchild of South Korean director Bong Joon Ho, and a spin on the simple Korean dish jjapaguri. It combines two Korean instant noodle brands, “Jjapaghetti” and “Neoguri.”

The special ingredient added in “Parasite”? Sirloin steak. With this, the dish becomes something unique: a collision of social classes, as the premium beef joins cheap instant noodles in an embrace of the film’s identity.

Inspired by the film, and by Ho’s creation, a group of NBC News staffers set out to make the iconic noodle dish.

In preparation, we gathered the essentials: one packet of each instant noodle, and a good cut of steak.

Note: By cooking in the office kitchen, we were faced with limited kitchenware and fluorescent lighting! Plus some of the legwork had to be done at home.

"Ram-Don" requires only three ingredients: one packet each of "Jjapaghetti" and "Neoguri" brand instant noodles, and a good cut of steak.NBC Asian America

Here are the steps we followed:

1. Cube and sautee ½ pound of good steak. Season with salt, pepper, and a dash of olive oil. Set aside (Our reporter cooked the steak at home and packed it away to be added into the dish).

Cubed and saut?ed steak, to be added into the noodle mixture.NBC Asian America

2. Put the dry noodles from both instant packets into a bowl.

3. Empty the dry vegetable flakes into the mix (Do not yet add the oils or soup base).

After mixing the dry noodles and vegetable flakes, pour boiling water into the mixture.NBC Asian America

4. Pour boiling water on top.

5. When the noodles are al dente, strain out most of the water, leaving just enough to mix in the rest of the flavor packets and oils.

6. Mix in the cubed steak, stirring to absorb the sauce flavoring.

7. Serve and enjoy!

With the steak added, the film-inspired noodle dish is ready to serve and enjoy.NBC Asian America
Julian Shen-Berro

Julian Shen-Berro, a student at Columbia University, is an intern for NBC News.