Welcome to Michelle Yeoh's multiverse

In the first trailer for her new film “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” actor Michelle Yeoh shows sides of herself that audiences have never seen — across her personal multiverse.

The A24 experimental action movie, set to release at SXSW Film Festival in March, revolves around a Chinese American woman working in a laundromat and struggling to pay her taxes while being hurtled through multiple dimensions.

From directing duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the thriller follows Yeoh’s character, Evelyn, along with an Asian-dominated cast. Harry Shum Jr. (“Shadowhunters”), Stephanie Hsu (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), Ke Huy Quan (“The Goonies”) and James Hong (“Blade Runner”) star as members of Evelyn’s family or other players in the multiverse.

The film explores the concept of multiple realities and consciousnesses, with Yeoh’s character traveling the universe and occupying different realities. In the trailer, she’s seen as a chef, a celebrity and a kung fu master as she tries to confront the evil force spreading across dimensions.

“Across the multiverse, I’ve seen thousands of Evelyns. You can access all their memories, their emotions, even their skills,” says the guide that takes her through different versions of herself.

The directing team announced the release on Twitter, posting googly eyes, an ominous theme throughout the trailer.

“So much love to our incredible cast and crew...,” Kwan wrote. “Can’t wait for you all to see the film.”

Yeoh posted her excitement on Instagram.

“Cannot wait our family reunion and EEAO world premiere at @sxsw,” she wrote. “What a amazing journey.”

Yeoh's fans celebrated the announcement and trailer release online, saying they were ready for a movie that centered their fave in such a complex role.