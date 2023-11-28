Beyoncé 'Renaissance' tour movie: What to know

As the BeyHive continues to await the visuals for Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” album, Queen Bey has given fans a new film to tide them over in the meantime.

"Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé" makes its theatrical debut Friday, although some theaters will have late-night screenings the day before. The movie is a documentary and concert film, meaning it will depict the live show as well as the behind-the-scenes process.

Here’s what else you need to know about the theatrical release of “Renaissance.”

What was the premiere like?

The “chrome carpet” was rolled out for the Los Angeles premiere Saturday at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

Guests included A-listers like Jay-Z (Beyoncé's husband), Kris Jenner, Gabrielle Union, Lizzo and Janelle Monáe. Beyoncé’s former Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett were also in attendance.

“TODAY” reported that attendees were offered a spray of Beyoncé’s new eau de parfum. The iconic “Renaissance” disco ball horse was also on display.

The film’s international premiere is Thursday in London.

When was the movie filmed?

The movie documents the tour’s “inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri,” according to its website.

It was filmed throughout the Renaissance world tour, which had 56 stops from March 10 to Oct. 1.

Beyoncé during her Renaissance world tour performance in Stockholm on May 10. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Parkwood file

Where can I watch the film?

“Renaissance” will be available at thousands of theaters around the globe starting Friday, including AMC Theatres, Alamo Drafthouses, Cinemark, Regal, Cinepolis and Cineplex, AMC said in a news release.

AMC said the film will be available “Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, for a minimum of four weeks, with multiple showtimes programmed throughout the day.” Tickets cost $22 plus tax for standard viewings. IMAX and Dolby screenings will be available at selected AMC Theatres for an extra fee.

AMC Theatres will have “Renaissance”-inspired posters, cups, popcorn buckets and cocktails. Alamo Drafthouse will also have an exclusive “concert kit” and drink for the movie.

What kind of movie is ‘Renaissance’?

“Renaissance” will feature concert footage as well as the behind-the-scenes planning that went into the tour.

The blended format may be familiar to fans who have seen Beyoncé’s previous live performance films, such as “Homecoming” and “Live at Roseland: Elements of 4,” according to “TODAY.”

Is there a dress code?

While Beyoncé hasn’t given fans a strict dress code for watching the movie, her Los Angeles premiere called for “cozy opulent” attire. The London premiere will feature guests in “upscale opulence.” Some fans said they would abide by the dress codes at their own screenings, while others said they’d opt for something more “cozy” — a reference to one of the songs on the album.

Those who attended the Renaissance tour during Virgo season, the astrological window between Aug. 23 and Sept. 22, were directed to wear silver as a birthday request by Beyoncé, who was born on Sept. 4. As a result, silver, chrome and discolike attire has become synonymous with the Renaissance tour, and it is likely to be seen at the film’s showings.

Will the film have an economic impact?

Like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé helped increase consumer spending this year through her tour. CNBC reported that the film industry is still recovering from the pandemic, and the “Renaissance” movie is expected to give movie theaters a much-needed boost, especially because it is coming out during a historically slow time at the box office.

Will Beyoncé be eligible for an Oscar nomination?

“Renaissance” is not eligible for an Oscar nomination, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science’s current guidelines.

The academy’s bylaws say that “works that are essentially promotional or instructional are not eligible, nor are works that are essentially unfiltered records of performances.”

Beyoncé was nominated for an Oscar for best original song for the track “Be Alive,” which was written for the 2021 movie “King Richard,” a biopic about tennis players Venus and Serena Williams’ father.