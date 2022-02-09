Brian Flores says he was passed up for Texans job because of lawsuit against NFL

Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said he’s “happy” that the Texans have hired a Black head coach, but believes he was passed over for the job because of his recent ​federal lawsuit against the NFL alleging racial discrimination.

The Houston Texans announced Monday that they hired Lovie Smith, who just completed his first season as the Texans’ defensive coordinator.

Smith, 63, coached the Chicago Bears for nine seasons and coached Tampa Bay for two seasons ending in 2015, and upon his hiring, Texans General Manager Nick Caserio said he is "one of the most respected coaches in the NFL and an established leader."

In a statement, Flores' legal team said “Mr. Flores is happy to hear that the Texans have hired a Black head coach, Lovie Smith, as Mr. Flores’ goal in bringing his case is to provide real opportunities for Black and minority candidates to be considered for coaching and executive positions within the NFL.”

Flores' suit alleged that an interview with the Giants after he was fired by the Dolphins was for show, to satisfy the NFL's Rooney Rule, which stipulates that every team must interview a minority candidate for head coach, general manager and top assistant coach positions.

The 58-page suit accuses the NFL of systemic and historic racial discrimination.

Flores’ attorneys said, while he was considered for the Texans job, he wasn't hired because of his lawsuit.

"We would be remiss not to mention that Mr. Flores was one of three finalists for the Texans’ head coach position and, after a great interview and mutual interest it is obvious that the only reason Mr. Flores was not selected was his decision to stand up against racial inequality across the NFL," they said in their statement.

Representatives for the Texans did not immediately respond to NBC News' requests for comment Wednesday, but ESPN reported that Caserio said the team had conversations with Brian after [the lawsuit] took place, so it really didn’t affect our process at all."

Smith on Monday said he was "humbled to be the next head coach of the Houston Texans."

"I understand the responsibility I have to this organization and this city to develop a championship-level program. I’m ready to get to work and build it together," he said.

Smith takes over a team in the process of a complete rebuild after trading or releasing almost all of its top players in the past couple of years. The Texans went 4-13 last season.

Houston interviewed multiple candidates over the past few weeks, including Flores, Hines Ward, Josh McCown and Joe Lombardi.

The Texans had been criticized by some in the media for even considering McCown for the position since the 42-year-old former NFL quarterback has never coached at any level aside from volunteering with his son’s high school team. McCown spent part of the 2020 season on Houston’s practice squad before retiring following a 17-year career.

Smith replaces David Culley, who is also Black, and was fired after one season with the Texans.

Flores' lawsuit makes mention of Culley among a list of six coaches who the suit alleges were discriminated against within the NFL because they are Black.

The suit said Culley has been a collegiate and NFL coach for more than 45 years, and before his role with the Texas "was never hired into an offensive or defensive coordinator position."

Then after one year with the Texans, the team "fired Mr. Culley without explanation other than vague 'philosophical differences' —which begs the question why he was hired just one year earlier in the first place," the suit said.

Smith is the second minority candidate to be hired this offseason after the Miami Dolphins hired San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who is biracial, on Sunday.

When Flores filed his suit earlier this month, there was only one Black head coach.

The NFL has denied Flores’ claims and said it would fight the suit.

“The NFL and our clubs are deeply committed to ensuring equitable employment practices and continue to make progress in providing equitable opportunities throughout our organizations,” it said in a statement.

“Diversity is core to everything we do, and there are few issues on which our clubs and our internal leadership team spend more time,” it said. “We will defend against these claims, which are without merit.”