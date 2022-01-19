Britney Spears says father took millions during conservatorship

Britney Spears‘ legal team has said that her father Jamie Spears “enriched himself” by “taking more than $6 million from his daughter’s earnings” throughout the course of her conservatorship and should be able to pay his own legal fees, in new court documents filed ahead of a hearing on Wednesday.

According to the documents, which were filed by Britney Spears’ attorney, Matthew Rosengart, Jamie Spears, 69, earned a total of $6,314,307.99 throughout the controversial conservatorship, which was terminated in November. The documents also accuse the pop star's father of having used some of the earnings to pitch his own television show.

"After extracting those funds, he used them for his own purposes and aggrandizement, including among other things, to try to recreate his career as a cook by pitching a television show called 'Cookin’ Cruzin’ & Chaos with James Spears'," they state.

The pop singer’s legal team said that in addition to taking more than $6 million during his 13 years as conservator for his daughter, Jamie Spears also “petitioned for fees to be paid to dozens of different law firms” for “more than $30 million.”

The allegations were made in court documents filed by Rosengart, in response to Spears' father asking that the court force his daughter to continue to pay his legal fees, despite having been suspended from her conservatorship before it was finally terminated in November.

"Mr. Spears, an ignominiously-suspended conservator — of a conservatorship that has been terminated — now seeks to siphon even more money from his daughter," the documents allege.

Branding Jamie Spears' petition "morally abominable," the documents say he should be made to pay his own legal fees and that “if he has already dissipated those funds, he should consider hiring other, less expensive counsel whom he can afford.”

Jamie Spears did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

Previously, he has insisted that Britney Spears' conservatorship "helped Ms. Spears get through a major life crisis, rehabilitate and advance her career, and put her finances and her affairs in order," a claim that was made in a petition he filed to end his daughter's conservatorship back in September.

Britney Spears’ legal team also filed a declaration from Sherine Ebadi, a former FBI special agent working in the forensic investigations and intelligence practice of Kroll Associates Inc., which was retained by Rosengart’s law firm last year to help carry out a probe into Jamie Spears’ management of his daughter’s estate. The declaration supports Spears’ objection to her father’s petition that she pay his legal fees.