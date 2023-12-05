BTS stars Jimin, V, Jung Kook and RM to enlist in South Korean military

Four members of K-pop group BTS are enlisting in mandatory military service, according to a Weverse post from the group's label, BigHit Music.

Jimin, 28, and Jung Kook, 26, are scheduled to enlist together. V, 27, and RM, 29, will "enlist according to their own procedures," BigHit said in the post. The label did not list an exact date of the members' enlistments.

"Please support and continue to love RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook until the day they return healthy after completing their military service," the post read. "We will spare no effort in continuing to support our artists."

BigHit also urged fans to refrain from attending the new recruit training camp ceremony, which is intended for friends and family.

BTS went on hiatus in June 2022, and in October of that year announced that its members would be fulfilling their requirement to serve in the South Korean military.

Under South Korean law, all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 28 are expected to serve 18 to 21 months in the military. The law allows for special exemptions for some who enhance the country’s prestige, including classical musicians and athletes.

The other three BTS members have already begun their service. Jin, who at 31 is the oldest of the group, started his service in December 2022. Meanwhile, j-hope, 29, and Suga, 30, enlisted earlier this year.

While legislation was introduced to potentially exempt BTS members from military duties, the band chose to fulfill their requirements. When the group announced its hiatus, BigHit Music said in a statement that BTS were “honored to serve” their country.

The group is expected to reconvene around 2025, after all members complete their service.