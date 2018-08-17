Malibu residents ordered to evacuate as wildfires stretch across California
Five people burned to death in their cars as they tried to get away from flames in the Camp Fire, according to the Butte County Sheriff's Office.
Three blazes are destroying homes and forcing massive evacuations.
Joe Allen and his wife, Whitney, had to flee their Paradise, California, home Thursday to escape the Camp Fire.