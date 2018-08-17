At least 11 deaths suspected in California wildfires, as winds set to pick back up
"You could see the fire coming," said a woman who fled the Camp Fire in Butte County, which has killed at least nine people.
Three blazes are destroying homes and forcing massive evacuations.
Joe Allen and his wife, Whitney, had to flee their Paradise, California, home Thursday to escape the Camp Fire.