Can giving the ocean an antacid help curb climate change?

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — Just over a year ago, Canadian oceanographer Will Burt was in Fairbanks, Alaska, teaching college students about the effects of global warming on marine life when a former colleague approached him about a startup seeking to use the ocean to remove carbon from the atmosphere.

“I didn’t have to think about it,” Burt said.

Eight months later, Burt was on a fishing boat off the shores of Nova Scotia, running experiments with a group of researchers as part of a moonshot effort to curb climate change.

“I feel like every scientist here on this ship has had a sense of, ‘Now, this is why I got into this,’” Burt said as researchers adjusted carbon measurement tools hanging off the side of the boat.

Planetary Technologies' senior marine chemist Will Burt at sea off Halifax, Nova Scotia. Riley Smith for NBC News

The ocean plays a critical role in curbing climate change. Like forests and wetlands, it naturally recycles carbon dioxide from the atmosphere at a massive scale.

Burt works for Planetary Technologies, a Canadian startup that’s attempting to harness and accelerate that potential by adding antacid powder to the ocean.

The theory goes that by altering seawater chemistry, the ocean’s surface could absorb far more atmospheric carbon than it does naturally.

The company is developing an approach that would turn the waste products from shuttered mines into an alkaline powder. They would deliver it into the water via existing pipes from wastewater treatment or energy plants to avoid having to build new infrastructure.

The technique is one of a growing number of strategies aimed at leveraging the ocean, which covers 70 percent of earth’s surface, in the fight against climate change. In 2021, the National Academies of Science published a landmark report advocating for further research into ocean-based carbon removal methods, in light of the growing scientific consensus that reducing emissions alone will not be enough to stave off the devastating effects of climate change.