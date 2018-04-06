Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

China quickly hit back on Wednesday at Trump administration plans to slap tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese goods, retaliating with a list of similar duties on key U.S. imports including soybeans, planes, cars, whiskey and chemicals.

The move shook markets worldwide and sent Dow Jones futures plummeting by almost 600 points on Wednesday morning.

The White House was quick to downplay the reaction, however, with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross saying the retaliatory tariffs were "hardly a life-threatening activity," in an interview with CNBC. China's punitive measures "amount to about three-tenths of a percent of our GDP," Ross said.

President Donald Trump further weighed in, tweeting that "We are not in a trade war with China, that war was lost many years ago."

We are not in a trade war with China, that war was lost many years ago by the foolish, or incompetent, people who represented the U.S. Now we have a Trade Deficit of $500 Billion a year, with Intellectual Property Theft of another $300 Billion. We cannot let this continue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 4, 2018

"I'm frankly a little surprised that Wall Street was so surprised by it," said Ross. "This has been telegraphed for days and weeks."

Investors are wondering whether one of the worst trade disputes in many years could now turn into a full-scale trade war between the world’s two economic superpowers.